Pink Mountaintops is a Canadian rock and roll band from Vancouver led by Stephen McBean. Gregg Foreman has been a regular member of the band. The band has consisted of many of the same musicians who participate in the Black Mountain collective, but the musical style is more lyrical and melodic.

The band's first album, The Pink Mountaintops, featured Amber Webber, Joshua Wells, and Christoph Hofmeister. The tracks varied from alt-country to indie-rock.

The band's recording Outside Love included contributions from members of several other bands. It was number one on the Canadian campus radio top 50 chart in May and again in June, 2009.

Pink Mountaintop's fourth album, Get Back, was released in 2014. Musicians included Annie Hardy, Greg Foremann, and Rob Barbato. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Joe Cardamone.