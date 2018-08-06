Linda ThompsonUK folk vocalist, ex-wife of Richard Thompson. Born 23 August 1947
Linda Thompson
1947-08-23
Linda Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Thompson (née Pettifer, 23 August 1947) is an English folk rock singer.
Thompson became one of the most recognised names and voices in the British folk rock movement of the 1970s and 1980s, in collaboration with her then husband and fellow British folk rock musician, guitarist Richard Thompson, and later as a solo artist.
Linda Thompson Tracks
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
Richard Thompson
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
I Live Not Where I Love
Linda Thompson
I Live Not Where I Love
I Live Not Where I Love
Love's For Babies and Fools
Linda Thompson
Love's For Babies and Fools
Love's For Babies and Fools
Withered And Died
Richard Thompson
Withered And Died
Withered And Died
Give Me A Sad Song
Linda Thompson
Give Me A Sad Song
Give Me A Sad Song
Do Your Best For Rock 'N Roll
Linda Thompson
Do Your Best For Rock 'N Roll
Do Your Best For Rock 'N Roll
It Won't Be Long Now
Linda Thompson
It Won't Be Long Now
It Won't Be Long Now
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
Richard & Linda Thompson
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
Down Where The Drunkards Roll
Wall of Death
Richard & Linda Thompson
Wall of Death
Wall of Death
Dimming Of The Day / Dargai
Richard Thompson
Dimming Of The Day / Dargai
Dimming Of The Day / Dargai
Perhaps We Can Sleep
Linda Thompson
Perhaps We Can Sleep
Perhaps We Can Sleep
Dimming of the Day
Richard & Linda Thompson
Dimming of the Day
Dimming of the Day
The Calvary Cross (Live)
Richard Thompson
The Calvary Cross (Live)
The Calvary Cross (Live)
Je Veux Plus Te Voir
Linda Thompson
Je Veux Plus Te Voir
Je Veux Plus Te Voir
Dimming Of The Day
Linda Thompson
Dimming Of The Day
Dimming Of The Day
Mr Tams
Linda Thompson
Mr Tams
Mr Tams
Nursery Rhyme of Innocence and Experience
Linda Thompson
Nursery Rhyme of Innocence and Experience
FATHER SON BALLAD
Linda Thompson
FATHER SON BALLAD
FATHER SON BALLAD
Never Put to Sea Boys
Linda Thompson
Never Put to Sea Boys
Never Put to Sea Boys
Paddy's Lamentation (A Capella)
Linda Thompson
Paddy's Lamentation (A Capella)
Paddy's Lamentation (A Capella)
Paddy's Lamentation
Linda Thompson
Paddy's Lamentation
Paddy's Lamentation
Wall Of Death
Richard Thompson
Wall Of Death
Wall Of Death
No Telling
Linda Thompson
No Telling
No Telling
I'm A Dreamer
Linda Thompson
I'm A Dreamer
I'm A Dreamer
When I Get To The Border
Richard Thompson
When I Get To The Border
When I Get To The Border
That's Enough
Teddy Thompson
That's Enough
That's Enough
Dear Mary
Linda Thompson
Dear Mary
Dear Mary
As Fast as My Feet
Linda Thompson
As Fast as My Feet
Never the Bride
Linda Thompson
Never the Bride
Never the Bride
Love's for Babies and for Fools
Linda Thompson
Love's for Babies and for Fools
Love's for Babies and for Fools
