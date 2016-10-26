Patrick VianBorn 12 April 1942
Patrick Vian
1942-04-12
Patrick Vian Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Vian (born 12 April 1942, in Angoulême) is a French musician. He played progressive punk/rock music in the late 1960s with the band Red Noise, which recorded one album. In the 1970s, he composed music for a film and released one solo album, Bruits et Temps Analogues, in 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
