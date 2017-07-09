The MenzingersFormed 2006
The Menzingers
2006
The Menzingers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Menzingers are an American punk rock band from Scranton, Pennsylvania, formed in 2006. The band consists of Greg Barnett (vocals, guitar), Tom May (vocals, guitar), Eric Keen (bass) and Joe Godino (drums). To date, the band has released five studio albums, with their most recent, After the Party, released in February 2017.
The Menzingers Tracks
Thick As Thieves
The Menzingers
Thick As Thieves
After the Party
The Menzingers
After the Party
I Don;t Wanna be An Asshole Anymore
The Menzingers
I Don;t Wanna be An Asshole Anymore
I Don;t Wanna be An Asshole Anymore
Last played on
Burn After Reading
The Bouncing Souls
Burn After Reading
Burn After Reading
Last played on
Kate Is Great
The Menzingers
Kate Is Great
Kate Is Great
Last played on
Good Things
The Menzingers
Good Things
Good Things
Last played on
Nice Things
The Menzingers
Nice Things
Nice Things
Last played on
Gates
The Menzingers
Gates
Gates
Last played on
Time Tables
The Menzingers
Time Tables
Time Tables
Last played on
Chamberlain Waites
The Menzingers
Chamberlain Waites
Chamberlain Waites
Richard Coury
The Menzingers
Richard Coury
Richard Coury
I Was Born
The Menzingers
I Was Born
I Was Born
A Lesson In The Abuse of Information Technology
The Menzingers
A Lesson In The Abuse of Information Technology
Who's Your Partner
The Menzingers
Who's Your Partner
Who's Your Partner
Last played on
I was Born (Album: Chamberlain Waits)
The Menzingers
I was Born (Album: Chamberlain Waits)
Sunday Morning
The Menzingers
Sunday Morning
Sunday Morning
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
The Menzingers, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Trophy Eyes, Knocked Loose, I Don't Know How But They Found Me and The Bombpops
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
The Menzingers, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, NOFX, Silverstein, Story of the Year, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Knocked Loose and I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Hatfield Park, London, UK
