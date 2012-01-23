Guthrie GovanBorn 27 December 1971
Guthrie Govan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30692a69-4bea-4c1a-a346-92dcdaa20ff2
Guthrie Govan Biography (Wikipedia)
Guthrie Govan (born 27 December 1971) is an English virtuoso guitarist and guitar teacher, known for his work with the bands The Aristocrats, Asia, GPS, The Young Punx and The Fellowship, as well as his solo project Erotic Cakes. More recently, he has collaborated with Steven Wilson and Hans Zimmer. He is a noted guitar teacher, working with the UK magazine Guitar Techniques, Guildford's Academy of Contemporary Music, Lick Library, and formerly the Brighton Institute of Modern Music. Govan was named "Guitarist of the Year" by Guitarist magazine in 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guthrie Govan Tracks
Sort by
Fives
Guthrie Govan
Fives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fives
Last played on
Guthrie Govan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist