1964
Robin Rimbaud (born 1964) is an electronic musician who works under the name Scanner due to his use of cell phone and police scanners in live performance. He is also a member of the band Githead with Wire's Colin Newman and Malka Spigel and Max Franken from Minimal Compact.
Rimbaud is also a writer and media critic[citation needed], multi-media artist and record producer. He borrowed his stage name from the device he used in his early recordings, picking up indeterminate radio and mobile phone signals in the airwaves and using them as an instrument in his compositions.
Scanner Tracks
A Little Bit of Everything
Robin Rimbaud
Mass Observation
Scanner
Savage Is Savage
Scanner
Thunder and Cathode
Scanner
Ghosts
Scanner
Singing In Clay
Scanner
Diary 16.10.1999
Scanner
Arc
Scanner
Raso, Trona, Rosa
Scanner
Tavern 100
Scanner
Mass Observation
Scanner
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Scanner, Erikm
Cafe OTO, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: David Bedford at 80
Southbank Centre, London
12
Jun
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: David Bedford at 80
Southbank Centre, London
