Tony CedrasBorn 1952
Tony Cedras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30663f82-b3e8-4b68-a450-2f0c105e3a8e
Tony Cedras Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Cedras is a South African accordion, harmonium, keyboard and guitar player. He was born in Elsie's River, Cape Province, South Africa in 1952. He has performed or recorded, most often on accordion, with various well-known artists, including Paul Simon, Harry Belafonte, Miriam Makeba, Henry Threadgill, Muhal Richard Abrams, Cassandra Wilson, Hugh Masekela, Tony Bird and Gigi. Tony got his first professional break under the tutorship of Pacific Express bass player, Paul Abrahams. He was drafted into the band as a trumpet player and keyboard player. He was in every lineup of Paul Simon's band from 1987 to 2012, despite not, as yet, featuring on a studio recording with Mr Simon
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Cedras Tracks
Sort by
Come On In My Kitchen
Cassandra Wilson
Come On In My Kitchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlt3.jpglink
Come On In My Kitchen
Last played on
Back to artist