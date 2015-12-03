Tony Cedras is a South African accordion, harmonium, keyboard and guitar player. He was born in Elsie's River, Cape Province, South Africa in 1952. He has performed or recorded, most often on accordion, with various well-known artists, including Paul Simon, Harry Belafonte, Miriam Makeba, Henry Threadgill, Muhal Richard Abrams, Cassandra Wilson, Hugh Masekela, Tony Bird and Gigi. Tony got his first professional break under the tutorship of Pacific Express bass player, Paul Abrahams. He was drafted into the band as a trumpet player and keyboard player. He was in every lineup of Paul Simon's band from 1987 to 2012, despite not, as yet, featuring on a studio recording with Mr Simon