The Midnight Beast
The Midnight Beast Biography (Wikipedia)
The Midnight Beast, sometimes abbreviated as TMB, is a British comedy/parody music group from London. They are most famous for their YouTube cover-parody of the 2009 single "TiK ToK" by American pop artist Ke$ha. The group currently has three members: Stefan Abingdon, Dru Wakely and Ashley Horne.
The Midnight Beast Tracks
Everybody
The Midnight Beast
Everybody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody
Last played on
The Main One
The Midnight Beast
The Main One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Main One
Friends For Never
The Midnight Beast
Friends For Never
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends For Never
When I'm Older
The Midnight Beast
When I'm Older
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm Older
Booty Call
The Midnight Beast
Booty Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Booty Call
Last played on
Medium Pimpin'
The Midnight Beast
Medium Pimpin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medium Pimpin'
Last played on
Boyband
The Midnight Beast
Boyband
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boyband
Last played on
