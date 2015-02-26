Guy Touvron (born 15 February 1950) is a French Classical trumpet player and music teacher. He is an accomplished soloist, having played with some of Europe's leading orchestras, and has premiered several prominent trumpet concertos. Touvron has given over 3,000 concerts, features on over 70 recordings, and has won several prizes, including three international Grands Prix.

Touvron also teaches trumpet and regularly conducts master classes around the world. He has been called "one of the leading pedagogues of trumpet technique and interpretation France has ever produced." He wrote a biography on his mentor Maurice André, which was published in 2003.