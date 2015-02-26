Guy Touvron
Guy Touvron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30660f57-775d-4270-a493-c25d54db5848
Guy Touvron Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Touvron (born 15 February 1950) is a French Classical trumpet player and music teacher. He is an accomplished soloist, having played with some of Europe's leading orchestras, and has premiered several prominent trumpet concertos. Touvron has given over 3,000 concerts, features on over 70 recordings, and has won several prizes, including three international Grands Prix.
Touvron also teaches trumpet and regularly conducts master classes around the world. He has been called "one of the leading pedagogues of trumpet technique and interpretation France has ever produced." He wrote a biography on his mentor Maurice André, which was published in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guy Touvron Tracks
Sort by
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Michael Copley
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbg8.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Last played on
JS Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F, BWV 1047 Ist Movt
Guy Touvron
JS Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F, BWV 1047 Ist Movt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist