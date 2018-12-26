Graham Mackenzie
Graham Mackenzie Tracks
Urn River / Reeling Doon Bridge Street / Kellys U Turn
Ridhle Beag / Mrs MacKenzie's Farewell To Culloden Academy
Cape Breton Set: Doug McPhee Of CB / Keltic Links / Kelly's U Turn
The 'Eee' Reel / The 50 Run / The 12th Day
Mrs MacKenzie's
Mrs MacKenzie's
The Crate
The Crate
Danny's March
Danny's March
On The Shore / First Is The Way / Vinny's Sponge
TUNE FOR GRANDAD
TUNE FOR GRANDAD
First is the Way
First is the Way
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year
Glasgow
2013-02-03T01:03:59
Feb
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year
Glasgow
Graham Mackenzie Links
