Orchestre de chambre de ParisFormerly Ensemble Orchestral de Paris prior to 2012-03. Formed March 2012
2012-03
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestre de chambre de Paris, formerly Ensemble orchestral de Paris, is a French chamber orchestra created in 1978.
Tracks
Violoncelles, Vibrez!
Giovanni Sollima
Clarinet Concerto "Autumn Pictures" (1st mvt)
Bechara El-Khoury
Danse
Claude Debussy
Concerto Grosso No. 3
Alfred Schnittke
Tarantelle styrienne (Danse)
Claude Debussy
Elfentanz, Op. 39
David Popper
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Claude Debussy
Petite suite orch Busser (Ballet)
Claude Debussy
Introduction and rondo capriccioso for violin and orchestra, Op.28
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Tarantelle styrienne orch Ravel (feat. Orchestre de chambre de Paris & Thomas Zehetmair)
Claude Debussy
