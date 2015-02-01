Israel Yinon (11 January 1956 – 29 January 2015) was an Israeli conductor. He was a guest conductor with numerous orchestras around the world, including the Royal Philharmonic and the Vienna Symphony. He specialized in reviving works of forgotten German composers who were forbidden under Adolf Hitler.

Yinon died after collapsing onstage at a youth concert at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland. He was 59.