Israel YinonBorn 11 January 1956. Died 29 January 2015
Israel Yinon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3061cc82-ea80-4d2b-b856-f58fe47a2e2b
Israel Yinon Biography (Wikipedia)
Israel Yinon (11 January 1956 – 29 January 2015) was an Israeli conductor. He was a guest conductor with numerous orchestras around the world, including the Royal Philharmonic and the Vienna Symphony. He specialized in reviving works of forgotten German composers who were forbidden under Adolf Hitler.
Yinon died after collapsing onstage at a youth concert at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland. He was 59.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Israel Yinon Tracks
Sort by
3 Studies for String Orchestra
Pavel Haas
3 Studies for String Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Studies for String Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist