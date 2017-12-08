Kenshin Iryo (born June 1, 1981), better known by his stage name Million Stylez, is a Swedish dancehall artist.

Kenshin Iryo was born on June 1, 1981 in Stockholm, Sweden. He grew up in the Stockholm suburb of Sollentuna, and has been living there for 26 years. He is half Japanese and half French and grew up mainly with immigrants from around the world, which contributed to his respect for other cultures. Stylez started experimenting with hip hop at the young age of nine, writing and recording rap tunes in Swedish on his cassette-player.

Million Stylez (featuring Famous and Michael Knight) released the song Without U in 2004, mixed by Soundism's Vladi Vargas. In the summer of 2005, Stylez reached the finals in Big Break arranged by Irie FM and Red Stripe. It is an annual talent competition for up-and-coming artists in Jamaica with more than 1,200 talented applicants. After live shows (in St. Elizabeth, Montego Bay and Kingston), TV and radio-interviews he ended up winning fourth place. He was also the only non-Jamaican that ever had participated in the competition until the year after when Natasha (Denmark) won first place.