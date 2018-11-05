Anna HarveyMezzo-soprano
Anna Harvey
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
Joseph Haydn
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
Last played on
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
Joseph Haydn
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
Last played on
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Mass in B minor BWV.232
Choir
Last played on
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Serenade to Music (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-10T00:55:20
10
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
