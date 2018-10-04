S Club 8Previously "S Club Juniors". Formed 2002. Disbanded 2004
S Club 8
2002
S Club 8 Biography (Wikipedia)
S Club 8 (formerly S Club Juniors), were a spin off of the British pop group S Club 7. The group's members, Frankie Bridge (née Sandford), Jay Asforis, Daisy Evans, Calvin Goldspink, Stacey McClean, Aaron Renfree, Hannah Richings, and Rochelle Humes (née Wiseman) were all in their early teens or younger when they were chosen from thousands of hopefuls on the television series S Club Search in 2001.
The group was originally intended only as a support act at Wembley Arena on S Club 7's S Club Carnival Tour. The group also had its own documentary series, S Club Juniors: The Story.
S Club 8 Tracks
New Direction
S Club 8
New Direction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Direction
Last played on
One Step Closer
S Club 8
One Step Closer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Step Closer
Last played on
S Club Party
S Club 8
S Club Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S Club Party
Last played on
Bring It All Back
S Club 8
Bring It All Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring It All Back
Last played on
don't stop movin
S Club 8
don't stop movin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
don't stop movin
Last played on
Reach For The Stars
S Club 8
Reach For The Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach For The Stars
Last played on
Reach
S Club 7
Reach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk6b.jpglink
Reach
Last played on
Don't Stop
S Club 8
Don't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop
Last played on
Reach
S Club 8
Reach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach
Last played on
Never Had A Dream Come True
S Club 8
Never Had A Dream Come True
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Had A Dream Come True
Last played on
Perfect Xmas
S Club 8
Perfect Xmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Xmas
Last played on
