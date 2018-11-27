Trudy Ellen Craney
Trudy Ellen Craney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/305a1437-9ff3-4856-801c-d2f64c670655
Trudy Ellen Craney Tracks
Sort by
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
John Adams, Alice Goodman, Trudy Ellen Craney, Edo de Waart & Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb44.jpglink
Act II, Scene 2: I Am the Wife of Mao Tse-tung
Composer
Last played on
Nixon In China - I am the wife of Chairman Mao
John Adams, Trudy Ellen Craney, Edo de Waart & Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Nixon In China - I am the wife of Chairman Mao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdb44.jpglink
Nixon In China - I am the wife of Chairman Mao
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist