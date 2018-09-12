Long John HunterBorn 13 July 1931. Died 4 January 2016
Long John Hunter
1931-07-13
Long John Hunter Biography (Wikipedia)
John Thurman Hunter Jr. (July 13, 1931 – January 4, 2016), known by the stage name Long John Hunter, was an American Texas blues and electric blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He released seven albums in his own name, and in his later years found critical acknowledgement outside of his homeland. Hunter's best known tracks are "El Paso Rock" and "Alligators Around My Door", the latter of which Hunter co-wrote with Bruce Iglauer.
Long John Hunter Tracks
Time And Time Again
Long John Hunter
I Know A Man
Long John Hunter
Ride With Me
Long John Hunter
Both Ends Of The Road
Long John Hunter
El Paso
Long John Hunter
Hey Mrs. Jones
Long John Hunter
