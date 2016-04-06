Pirates of the Mississippi was an American country music group founded in 1987 by Bill McCorvey (lead vocals), Rich Alves (lead guitar), Jimmy Lowe (drums), Pat Severs (steel guitar), and Dean Townson (bass guitar). The group recorded for Capitol Records Nashville from 1990 to 1991, Liberty Records between 1992 and 1994, and Giant Records in 1995. Greg Trostle replaced Pat Severs on steel guitar in 1994. The band also charted nine singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, the most successful being "Feed Jake", which went to number 15 in 1991. After disbanding in 1996, both Alves and McCorvey went on to write songs for other artists. In 2000, the two reunited under the Pirates of the Mississippi name, releasing an additional album titled Heaven and a Dixie Night before disbanding again.