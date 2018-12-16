GomezUK indie rock band. Formed 1996
Gomez Biography (Wikipedia)
Gomez are an English indie rock band from Southport, comprising Ian Ball (vocals, guitar), Paul "Blackie" Blackburn (bass), Tom Gray (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Ben Ottewell (vocals, guitars) and Olly Peacock (drums, synths, computers). The band has three singers and four songwriters, employing traditional and electronic instruments. Their music covers the genres blues, indie, alternative, rock, folk, psychedelic and experimental.
Their first album, Bring It On, won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998. Later awards came from the NME and Q Magazine along with a Brit Awards nomination.
Gomez began their career on Hut records (Virgin), signing in 1997. Just before their third album release In Our Gun Hut records was forced to downsize and on the following record, Split the Difference, Hut records was disbanded by Virgin/EMI Records. The band were so dismayed by the music industry that they decided to go on alone and asked Virgin Records to let them go in 2004. The following year American label ATO signed the group, releasing their first live album Out West and their most successful records stateside How We Operate and A New Tide.
- Tom from Gomez: What It Feels Like To Win The Mercuryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029fmd8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029fmd8.jpg2014-10-26T09:49:00.000ZTom Gray from Gomez describes winning the Mercury Prize in 1999.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p029fmdm
Tom from Gomez: What It Feels Like To Win The Mercury
Gomez Tracks
Sort by
Machismo
Whippin' Piccadilly
Here Comes The Breeze
Get Myself Arrested
78 Stone Wobble (BBC Session version)
Blue Moon Rising
Whippin' Piccadilly (Turbo Version)
Revolutionary Kind
Get Miles
Bring It On
Free to Run
78 Stone Wobble
Make No Sound
If You Ask Nicely
If I Ask You Nicely
Get Myself Arrested (Radio Edit)
Tijuana Lady
Shot Shot
Gomez Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Turin Brakes Live Session
-
Cian Ciarán: Psych-pop to contemporary classical music
-
Turin Brakes - Underdog
-
Turin Brakes - Life Forms
-
Turin Brakes backstage at Lakefest
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
‘It’s was the first time food was involved with recording’ - Gruff Rhys
-
Ocean Colour Scene - Profit In Peace (The Quay Sessions)
-
Lisa Gwilym gyda'r Super Furry Animals
-
Gwyn Eiddior a'r Super Furry Animals!