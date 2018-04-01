Emma and the Professor
Emma and the Professor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/304c3ef7-d8d7-46e7-8d80-856e79b1e14b
Emma and the Professor Tracks
Sort by
She moved through the fair
Emma and the Professor
She moved through the fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She moved through the fair
Performer
Last played on
Old Black Crow
Emma and the Professor
Old Black Crow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Black Crow
Rain and Snow
Emma and the Professor
Rain and Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain and Snow
Lily
Emma and the Professor
Lily
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lily
Back to artist