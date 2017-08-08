SagittariusL.A.-based 60s psychedelic pop/rock band. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1969
Sagittarius
1966
Sagittarius Biography (Wikipedia)
Sagittarius was an American sunshine pop studio group formed in the late-1960s and, devised by the record producer and songwriter, Gary Usher.
Sagittarius Tracks
My World Fell Down
the keeper of the games
Another Time
The Blue Marble
Would You Like To Go
Song Of The Magic Frog (Will You Ever Know)
Sagittarius Links
