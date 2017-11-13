James ArmstrongModern Electric Blues, US. Born 22 April 1957
James Armstrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3044ae73-238c-41a5-8254-ce80c498b26e
James Armstrong Biography (Wikipedia)
James Armstrong (born April 22, 1957, Los Angeles, California, United States) is an American soul blues and electric blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He released three albums on HighTone Records and is signed with Catfood Records. His songs have been used in the soundtracks of three films; Speechless, Hear No Evil, and The Florentine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Armstrong Tracks
Sort by
Blues Been Good To Me
James Armstrong
Blues Been Good To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Been Good To Me
Last played on
Got It Goin' On
James Armstrong
Got It Goin' On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got It Goin' On
Last played on
James Armstrong Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist