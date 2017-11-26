Jay McShannBorn 12 January 1916. Died 7 December 2006
Jay McShann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06f4whw.jpg
1916-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3043ab78-07a1-4a2a-9528-c873ceddba94
Jay McShann Biography (Wikipedia)
James Columbus "Jay" McShann (January 12, 1916 – December 7, 2006) was a jazz pianist and bandleader. He led bands in Kansas City, Missouri, that included Charlie Parker, Bernard Anderson, Ben Webster, and Walter Brown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jay McShann Tracks
Sort by
I've Found A New Baby
Ralph Sutton
I've Found A New Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
I've Found A New Baby
Last played on
'Fore Day Rider
Ralph Sutton
'Fore Day Rider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
'Fore Day Rider
Last played on
Come On Over To My House
Jay McShann
Come On Over To My House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
Come On Over To My House
Last played on
Confessin' The Blues
Jay McShann
Confessin' The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
Confessin' The Blues
Last played on
Vine Street Boogie
Jay McShann
Vine Street Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
Vine Street Boogie
Last played on
Swingmatism
Jay McShann
Swingmatism
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
Swingmatism
Last played on
Hootie Blues
Jay McShann
Hootie Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
Hootie Blues
Last played on
The Jumpin' Blues
Jay McShann
The Jumpin' Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
The Jumpin' Blues
Last played on
You Say Forward I'll March
Jay McShann
You Say Forward I'll March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f4wk1.jpglink
You Say Forward I'll March
Last played on
Jay McShann Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist