House of LordsUS hard rock/AOR band. Formed 1988
House of Lords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3042ccd3-9a71-4852-a126-f6a164e58174
House of Lords Biography (Wikipedia)
House of Lords is a rock band based out of Connecticut, with members in New Jersey and Florida.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
House of Lords Tracks
Sort by
LOVE DON'T LIE
House of Lords
LOVE DON'T LIE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOVE DON'T LIE
Last played on
House of Lords Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist