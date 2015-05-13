HalvesFormed 2006. Disbanded 21 April 2016
Halves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/304233ff-b6cb-41da-89b9-bff125f2249a
Halves Biography (Wikipedia)
Halves is an ambient/alternative/electronic band based in Dublin, Ireland. It is composed of Brian Cash and brothers Tim and Elis Czerniak, with additional live members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Halves Tracks
Sort by
The Glass Wreckage
Halves
The Glass Wreckage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Glass Wreckage
Last played on
Tanager Peak
Halves
Tanager Peak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tanager Peak
Last played on
Polynia
Halves
Polynia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polynia
Last played on
Tanager Peak feat Gemma Hayes
Halves
Tanager Peak feat Gemma Hayes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tanager Peak feat Gemma Hayes
Last played on
Drumhunter
Halves
Drumhunter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drumhunter
Last played on
The Wellwisher
Halves
The Wellwisher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wellwisher
Last played on
Darling You'll Meet Your Maker
Halves
Darling You'll Meet Your Maker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darling You'll Meet Your Maker
Last played on
I Raise Bears
Halves
I Raise Bears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Raise Bears
Last played on
Growing & Glow
Halves
Growing & Glow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Growing & Glow
Last played on
Blood Branches
Halves
Blood Branches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Branches
Last played on
Halves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist