Marcus Mumford
Born 31 January 1987
Marcus Mumford
1987-01-31
Marcus Mumford Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Oliver Johnstone Mumford (born January 31, 1987) is a British singer, songwriter, musician and record producer best known as the lead singer of the band Mumford & Sons. He holds American citizenship due to his place of birth. He also plays a number of instruments with the group, including guitar, drums and mandolin.
Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)
Oscar Isaac
Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)
Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)
Get Lucky (One Love Manchester, 4 June 2017)
Pharrell Williams
Get Lucky (One Love Manchester, 4 June 2017)
Get Lucky (One Love Manchester, 4 June 2017)
THE AULD TRIANGLE
Chris Eldridge
THE AULD TRIANGLE
THE AULD TRIANGLE
Fare Thee Well (feat. Marcus Mumford)
Oscar Isaac
Fare Thee Well (feat. Marcus Mumford)
Fare Thee Well (feat. Marcus Mumford)
