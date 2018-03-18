Franck Hueso, better known by his stage name Carpenter Brut, is a French synthwave artist from Poitiers. Little personal information is known about him aside from his French origin. His anonymity is a deliberate artistic choice in order to place more importance on the music itself rather than the identity of the musician behind it. To date he has released three EPs, which were collected and released together under the title Trilogy in 2015; as well as the original album Leather Teeth in 2018. He has also contributed original music to a variety of soundtracks. He started writing music as Carpenter Brut with the intention of mixing sounds from horror films, metal, rock, and electronic music. He has toured the United States and Europe, and in 2016 he toured the US with the Swedish heavy metal band Ghost. In live performances Carpenter Brut is joined on stage by guitarist Adrien Grousset and drummer Florent Marcadet, both from the French metal band Hacride.