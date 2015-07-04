FindlayBorn 7 June 1991
Findlay
1991-06-07
Findlay Biography (Wikipedia)
Findlay (born 7 June 1991), real name Natalie Rose Findlay, is an English musician originally from Stockport, England.
Findlay Tracks
Electric Bones
Findlay
Electric Bones
Electric Bones
Last played on
Wolfback
Findlay
Wolfback
Wolfback
Last played on
Off & On
Findlay
Off & On
Off & On
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T00:51:30
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
