Trash Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3039780c-6db4-499a-8b22-ddd0bb7da0af
Trash Talk Biography (Wikipedia)
Trash Talk is an American hardcore punk band from Sacramento, California, formed in 2005. They have toured all around the world including Japan and Europe, as well as performed in many festivals in support of their releases which helped give the band recognition from publications including Rolling Stone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trash Talk Performances & Interviews
Trash Talk Tracks
Sort by
Awake
Trash Talk
Awake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Awake
Last played on
Gimme Death
Trash Talk
Gimme Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme Death
Last played on
Constrictor
Trash Talk
Constrictor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Constrictor
Last played on
Disconnected
Trash Talk
Disconnected
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disconnected
Last played on
Mr. Nobody
Trash Talk
Mr. Nobody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Nobody
Last played on
Blind Evolution
Trash Talk
Blind Evolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blind Evolution
Last played on
The Hole
Trash Talk
The Hole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hole
Last played on
Incarnate
Trash Talk
Incarnate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Incarnate
Last played on
Explode
Trash Talk
Explode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Explode
Last played on
The Great Escape
Trash Talk
The Great Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Escape
Last played on
Cloudkicker
Trash Talk
Cloudkicker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020v721.jpglink
Cloudkicker
Last played on
Exile On Broadway
Trash Talk
Exile On Broadway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exile On Broadway
Last played on
Eyes And Nines
Trash Talk
Eyes And Nines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T01:24:45
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Trash Talk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist