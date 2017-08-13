504 Boyz were an American hip hop group led by Percy Miller, a.k.a. Master P of No Limit Records recording artist from New Orleans, Louisiana formed in 2000 and disbanded in 2006. The group's name is a reference to the area code 504. Originally the group consisted of Master P, Mystikal and Silkk The Shocker (under the aliases Nino Brown, G. Money, & Vito respectively). Right before the release of their first album C-Murder, Magic (rapper), Mac (rapper) and Krazy were added to the lineup. This lineup was intact on their debut, 'Goodfellas' which contained the hit "Wobble Wobble" produced by Carlos Stephens, which peaked at #17 in the U.S.; the album was noted for showing a more direct influence from New Orleans' bounce music sound than had earlier No Limit releases.

After No Limit Records moved over from Priority Records to Universal Records, their lineup was altered from the first album titled Goodfellas, C-Murder was incarcerated, Mystikal who had left the label not long after the Goodfellas album was released was also incarcerated so the only returning members were Magic, Krazy, Master P & Silkk The Shocker. Their new line up consisted of Choppa, Curren$y, Krazy, Magic, Master P, Silkk The Shocker & T-Bo for their second album, Ballers, which includes the hit single Tight Whips. After Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, 504 Boyz released their third and currently their final album, We Gon Bounce Back, released as a benefit compilation.