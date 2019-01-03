SemisonicFormed 1993
Semisonic
1993
Semisonic Biography (Wikipedia)
Semisonic is an American alternative rock band formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1995. The band has three members: Dan Wilson (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), John Munson (bass guitar, backing vocals, keyboards, guitar), and Jacob Slichter (drums, percussion, keyboards). They are best known for their 1998 single "Closing Time".
Semisonic Tracks
Secret Smile
Semisonic
Secret Smile
Secret Smile
Closing Time
Semisonic
Closing Time
Closing Time
Chemistry
Semisonic
Chemistry
Chemistry
Chemistry - semisonic
Semisonic
Chemistry - semisonic
Chemistry - semisonic
