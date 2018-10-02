Infadels were a London-based indie-electro band signed to the Wall of Sound record label. Infadels were founded in 2003 by Alex Bruford (drums), Matt Gooderson (guitar, programming) and Bnann Watts(vocals), who were joined shortly afterwards by Dead at Thirty founder Richie Vernon (live keys) and Wag Marshall-Page (Bass).

Their debut album, We Are Not the Infadels, was produced by Jagz Kooner and released in January 2006. A second album, the Martin "Youth" Glover produced Universe In Reverse, was released in June 2008. Their third album, The Future of the Gravity Boy, was released digitally on 19 March, and physically on 9 June 2012.