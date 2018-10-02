InfadelsFormed 2003. Disbanded 1 September 2012
Infadels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30312e56-2ec9-43f1-9378-882ada0cb542
Infadels Biography (Wikipedia)
Infadels were a London-based indie-electro band signed to the Wall of Sound record label. Infadels were founded in 2003 by Alex Bruford (drums), Matt Gooderson (guitar, programming) and Bnann Watts(vocals), who were joined shortly afterwards by Dead at Thirty founder Richie Vernon (live keys) and Wag Marshall-Page (Bass).
Their debut album, We Are Not the Infadels, was produced by Jagz Kooner and released in January 2006. A second album, the Martin "Youth" Glover produced Universe In Reverse, was released in June 2008. Their third album, The Future of the Gravity Boy, was released digitally on 19 March, and physically on 9 June 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Infadels Tracks
Sort by
Girl That Speaks No Words
Infadels
Girl That Speaks No Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl That Speaks No Words
Last played on
Code 1
Infadels
Code 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Code 1
Last played on
From Out Of The Black Sky
Infadels
From Out Of The Black Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like Semtex
Infadels
Love Like Semtex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like Semtex
Last played on
Black Sky
Infadels
Black Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Sky
Last played on
Explain Nothing (Part 1)
Infadels
Explain Nothing (Part 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Explain Nothing (Part 1)
Last played on
Love Like Semtex (Headman Remix)
Infadels
Love Like Semtex (Headman Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Like Semtex (Headman Remix)
Last played on
Future of Gravity The Boy
Infadels
Future of Gravity The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Future of Gravity The Boy
Last played on
We Are Ghosts
Infadels
We Are Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are Ghosts
Last played on
Ghosts
Infadels
Ghosts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghosts
Last played on
Top Boy
Infadels
Top Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Top Boy
Last played on
Can't Get Enough
Infadels
Can't Get Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Get Enough
Last played on
Make Mistakes
Infadels
Make Mistakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Mistakes
Last played on
Jagger '67
Infadels
Jagger '67
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jagger '67
Last played on
Infadels Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist