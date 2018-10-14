Roy TurkBorn 20 September 1892. Died 30 November 1934
Roy Kenneth Turk (September 20, 1892 – November 30, 1934) was an American songwriter and lyricist, he frequently collaborated with composer Fred E. Ahlert – their popular 1929 song "Mean to Me" has become a jazz standard. He worked with many other composers, including for film lyrics. Turk was elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1970.
Where the blue of the nights meets the gold of the day
I'm Gonna Charleston Back To Charleston
Sam Jones' Blues
Are You Lonesome Tonight
