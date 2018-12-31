David DundasBorn 2 June 1945
1945-06-02
David Paul Nicholas Dundas (born 2 June 1945) is an English musician and actor, known for his film and television scoring, having previously had chart success in the rock genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeans On
