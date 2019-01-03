David Guetta Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre David Guetta (born 7 November 1967) is a French DJ, record producer and songwriter who has sold over nine million albums and thirty million singles worldwide. In 2011, Guetta was voted as the number one DJ in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll. In 2013, Billboard crowned "When Love Takes Over" as the number one dance-pop collaboration of all time.
Born and raised in Paris, he released his first album, Just a Little More Love, in 2002. Later, he released Guetta Blaster (2004) and Pop Life (2007). Guetta achieved mainstream success with his 2009 album One Love which included the hit singles "When Love Takes Over", "Gettin' Over You", "Sexy Bitch" and "Memories", the first three of which reached number one in the United Kingdom. The 2011 follow-up album, Nothing but the Beat, continued this success, containing the hit singles "Where Them Girls At", "Little Bad Girl", "Without You", "Titanium" and "Turn Me On". He is among the first DJs to get into the electronic dance music (EDM) scene and is known as the "grandfather of EDM".
- "After the show I went to the hospital and I stayed there 2 days" - David Guetta on the worst day of his lifehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06461z2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06461z2.jpg2018-04-13T09:29:00.000ZDavid Guetta shares a next level dirty story about letting himself down.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064610z
- David Guetta - Hall Of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02lfd4z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02lfd4z.jpg2015-03-30T13:54:00.000ZDavid Guetta is inducted into the Pete Tong Hall Of Fame.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02n35r1
- David Guetta chats to Nick Grimshawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kn311.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kn311.jpg2015-02-23T11:30:00.000ZDavid Guetta chats to Grimmy before flying to the US for three months.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kn35d
- David Guetta gives Greg DJ tipshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bzk08.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bzk08.jpg2014-11-15T20:03:00.000ZDavid Guetta talks to Greg James on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bzjgb
David Guetta Tracks
Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne‐Marie)
Goodbye (Xtra Clean)
Say My Name
When Love Takes Over (feat. Kelly Rowland)
Flames
Titanium (feat. Sia)
Shed A Light (feat. Cheat Codes)
Sweat (David Guetta Remix)
Don't Leave Me Alone (feat. Anne-Marie, David Guetta)
Love Don't Let Me Go (Walking Away)
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
T in the Park: 2013
Creamfields: 2012
T in the Park: 2012
