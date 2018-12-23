Dub Syndicate is a dub band, formed by Adrian Sherwood, which became a showcase for Adrian Sherwood's collaboration with Lincoln "Style" Scott, former drummer with the Roots Radics, Suns of Arqa and Creation Rebel.

Dub Syndicate initially evolved out of Creation Rebel and had a classic dub sound until the third album, Tunes From The Missing Channel (1985), where Dub Syndicate gave birth to a more experimental, technological dub sound. Dub Syndicate's new sound centered on the interaction of Scott, Sherwood, and members of Tackhead, Skip McDonald, Keith LeBlanc and Doug Wimbish.

Dub Syndicate has collaborated with many other artists including Lee "Scratch" Perry, Bim Sherman (vocals), Felix "Deadley Headley" Bennett (saxophone) and Peter "Dr. Pablo" Stroud (melodica), (N.B. Dr. Pablo is not Augustus Pablo).

Most of the band's output has appeared on On-U Sound Records, produced by the label's owner Adrian Sherwood. More recent Dub Syndicate recordings were released on Style Scott's own Lion & Roots record label, and production duties were split between Sherwood, Scientist and Scott. More recently Dub Syndicate has worked with Dancehall artists such as Luciano, Capleton and Jr. Reid.