Kansas Joe McCoyBorn 11 May 1905. Died 28 January 1950
Kansas Joe McCoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1905-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/302886da-969c-44da-b6c5-3f4eea07ea49
Kansas Joe McCoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilbur "Kansas Joe" McCoy (May 11, 1905 – January 28, 1950) was an American Delta blues singer, musician and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kansas Joe McCoy Tracks
Sort by
Why Don't You Do Right
Kansas Joe McCoy
Why Don't You Do Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Don't You Do Right
Ensemble
Last played on
I'm Going Back Home
Memphis Minnie
I'm Going Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Going Back Home
Composer
Last played on
Kansas Joe McCoy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist