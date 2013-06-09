Redlight KingMark Kasprzyk. Born 1977
Redlight King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/30228d9e-83f5-4369-840f-0b84d86e1ccb
Redlight King Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Kasprzyk (born 1977), better known by his stage name M. Rivers, is a Canadian musician whose work has ranged from rap rock to alternative rock. He was the lead vocalist and lyricist of the rock band Redlight King, best known for the song "Bullet in My Hand", which was aired regularly on MuchMusic and MTV Europe, played on contemporary hit radio, hot adult contemporary, alternative rock and mainstream rock radio stations in Canada. He is also an auto sports television personality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Redlight King Tracks
Sort by
Old Man
Redlight King
Old Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Man
Last played on
Redlight King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist