Teddy GraceBorn 26 June 1905. Died 4 January 1992
Teddy Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1905-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3021afc6-9e10-43e9-9f26-29eab63b76b7
Teddy Grace Biography (Wikipedia)
Teddy Grace (born Stella Gloria Crowson, June 26, 1905, Arcadia, Louisiana – January 4, 1992, La Mirada, California) was an American female jazz singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teddy Grace Tracks
Sort by
What Used To Was Used To Was (Now It Ain't)
Teddy Grace
What Used To Was Used To Was (Now It Ain't)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock It For Me
Teddy Grace
Rock It For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock It For Me
Last played on
Crazy Blues
Teddy Grace
Crazy Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Blues
Last played on
Sing (It's Good For Ya!)
Teddy Grace
Sing (It's Good For Ya!)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing (It's Good For Ya!)
Last played on
Teddy Grace Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist