1989
Leftover Salmon Biography (Wikipedia)
Leftover Salmon is an American jam band from Boulder, Colorado, formed in 1989. The band's music is a blend of bluegrass, rock, country, and Cajun/Zydeco.
Leftover Salmon Tracks
High Country
High Country
Leftover Salmon Links
