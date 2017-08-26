FashionUS rapper Berntony Smalls, member of Beatnuts
Fashion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/301c7f32-fd01-4f84-895d-e5b38ba5f698
Fashion Tracks
Sort by
Fashion
Streetplayer
Fashion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fashion
Last played on
Let the Horns Blow (feat. Dres, Trugoy the Dove, Fashion & Phife Dawg)
Chi-Ali
Let the Horns Blow (feat. Dres, Trugoy the Dove, Fashion & Phife Dawg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let the Horns Blow (feat. Dres, Trugoy the Dove, Fashion & Phife Dawg)
Last played on
Back to artist