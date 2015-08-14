The London SoulsFormed 2008
The London Souls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/301bf336-0cce-4f35-8bc3-23267033bf6c
The London Souls Biography (Wikipedia)
The London Souls were an American, New York City based rock and roll band active from 2008 to 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The London Souls Tracks
Sort by
Trolley Song
The London Souls
Trolley Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trolley Song
Last played on
When I'm With You
The London Souls
When I'm With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I'm With You
Last played on
The London Souls Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist