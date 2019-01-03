Christopher Comstock (born May 19, 1992), known professionally as Marshmello, is an American electronic music producer and DJ. He first gained international recognition by releasing remixes of songs by Jack Ü and Zedd. His debut studio album, Joytime, was released in January 2016 consisting of its lead single and Marshmello's debut career single "Keep It Mello". He is best known for the songs "Silence", "Wolves", "Friends" and "Happier", all of which have been certified multi-platinum in many countries and appeared in the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Marshmello's second song in 2016, a platinum-certified single titled "Alone" was released in May via the Canadian record label Monstercat. Having peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100 at number 60, it became his first single to be certified platinum in the US and Canada with over a million copies of certified units. That year, he released three subsequent singles. In 2017, after releasing singles such as "Chasing Colors", "Twinbow" and "Moving On", Marshmello collaborated with R&B singer Khalid to release "Silence" as a single, which was certified platinum and multi-platinum in eight countries. Succeeding another single, one of his best-selling singles, a collaboration with Selena Gomez was released, titled "Wolves".