TelemachusBorn 21 September 1984
Telemachus
1984-09-21
Telemachus Biography (Wikipedia)
David L.G. Webb, known professionally as Chemo is an English music producer and DJ. He has also released several albums under the pseudonym ‘Telemachus’. As a sound engineer he has worked at the forefront of the British Hip Hop scene, acting as chief engineer for YNR Productions and High Focus Records. Chemo was recognised by the Guardian newspaper as a man who “has helped British music move along more than most people will ever know”.
