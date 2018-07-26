David RawlingsAmerican guitarist, singer and producer
David Rawlings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0588yk2.jpg
David Rawlings Biography (Wikipedia)
David Todd Rawlings is an American guitarist, singer, and record producer. He is known for his partnership with singer and songwriter Gillian Welch.
David Rawlings Performances & Interviews
David Rawlings Tracks
Cumberland Gap
David Rawlings
Cumberland Gap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Cumberland Gap
Last played on
Caleb Meyer
David Rawlings
Caleb Meyer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Caleb Meyer
Elvis Presley Blues
David Rawlings
Elvis Presley Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Elvis Presley Blues
My Morphine
David Rawlings
My Morphine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
My Morphine
Midnight Train
David Rawlings
Midnight Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Midnight Train
Money Is The Meat In The Coconut
David Rawlings
Money Is The Meat In The Coconut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
One Morning
David Rawlings
One Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
One Morning
Come On Over My House
David Rawlings
Come On Over My House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Come On Over My House
The Weekend
David Rawlings
The Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
The Weekend
Last played on
Cumberland Gap (feat. Gillian Welch)
Last played on
David Rawlings
Cumberland Gap (feat. Gillian Welch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Cumberland Gap (feat. Gillian Welch)
Last played on
I Want To Sing That Rock And Roll
Last played on
David Rawlings
I Want To Sing That Rock And Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
I Want To Sing That Rock And Roll
Last played on
Winter's Come and Gone
David Rawlings
Winter's Come and Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Winter's Come and Gone
Last played on
Airplane
David Rawlings
Airplane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Airplane
Last played on
Come On Up To My House
David Rawlings
Come On Up To My House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Come On Up To My House
Last played on
Loretta
Norah Jones
Loretta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m029z.jpglink
Loretta
Last played on
Lindsey Button
David Rawlings
Lindsey Button
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Lindsey Button
Last played on
Good God A Woman
David Rawlings
Good God A Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yk2.jpglink
Good God A Woman
Last played on
