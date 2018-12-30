Myra HessBorn 25 February 1890. Died 25 November 1965
Dame Julia Myra Hess, DBE (25 February 1890 – 25 November 1965) was a British pianist, best known for her performances of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven and Robert Schumann.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1961: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev9fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-08T00:55:54
8
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejnj3d
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-12T00:55:54
12
Aug
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmrbp
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-11T00:55:54
11
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejmrbp
Royal Albert Hall
1958-09-18T00:55:54
18
Sep
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er8dgw
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-12T00:55:54
12
Sep
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
