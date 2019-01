Livin' Joy was an Italian Eurodance group who released two successful hits during the mid-1990s, "Dreamer" and "Don't Stop Movin'". The group consisted of Italian brothers Paolo and Gianni Visnadi (also members of Alex Party) and singers Tameka Starr and Janice Robinson.

