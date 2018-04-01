Bill Le SageBorn 20 January 1927. Died 31 October 2001
Bill Le Sage
1927-01-20
Bill Le Sage Biography (Wikipedia)
William A. Le Sage (20 January 1927, 31 October 2001) was a British pianist, vibraphonist, arranger, composer and bandleader.
Spring, Spring, Spring
Bill Le Sage
Spring, Spring, Spring
Bossa Noches
Bill Le Sage
Bossa Noches
It's Only A Paper Moon
KENNY BAKER, George Chisholm, Harry Hayes, Phil Seamen, Poggy Pogson, Harry Klein, Tommy McQuater, Keith Bird, Derek Collins, Derek Smith, Lennie Bush & Bill Le Sage
It's Only A Paper Moon
Composer
Nice Work if You Can Get It
Bill Le Sage
Nice Work if You Can Get It
It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing
Sammy Stokes, Tony Kinsey, Joe Harriott & Bill Le Sage
It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing
Performer
Oh Lady Be Good
Bill Le Sage
Oh Lady Be Good
Hiawatha
Bill Le Sage
Hiawatha
You're Blase
Bill Le Sage
You're Blase
Twice Times Keyboard (Theme from Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No 1)
Bill Le Sage
Twice Times Keyboard (Theme from Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No 1)
