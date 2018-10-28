Tommy RidgleyBorn 30 October 1925. Died 11 August 1999
Tommy Ridgley
1925-10-30
Tommy Ridgley Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Ridgley (October 30, 1925 – August 11, 1999) was an American R&B singer and bandleader in New Orleans, Louisiana.
