1982-10-07
Li Yundi (simplified Chinese: 李云迪; traditional Chinese: 李雲迪; pinyin: Lǐ Yúndí) (born October 7, 1982) is a Chinese classical pianist. He is also popularly known as Yundi and formerly Yundi Li. Born in Chongqing, Li is most well known for being the youngest pianist to win the International Frédéric Chopin Piano Competition, in 2000, at the age of 18, and for judging it in 2015. He currently resides in Beijing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Allegro Ma Non Troppo - Presto from PIano Sonata NO. 23 composed by Beethoven
2 Nocturnes for piano (Op.27), no.2 in D flat major;
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude in D Flat Major, Op 28 No 15 'Raindrop'
Prelude No 4 in E minor
6 Grandes etudes de Paganini S.141 for piano: no.3 in G sharp minor; La Campanella
Franz Liszt
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 (Emperor) for piano and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
